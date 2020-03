Netanyahu and Ben Shabbat refused the request and turned Litzman to Education Minister Rafi Peretz. The first request was made by Litzman during a meeting involving other officials on Thursday, but was only brought up again once after that. Litzman's request was not accepted and most Haredi schools have closed in accordance with Health Ministry requirements.

Litzman's office refused to comment on the report, according to Walla!.

Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of the National Security Council Meir Ben Shabbat to allow some schools to remain open after the ministry closed all schools throughout Israel due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Walla! news.