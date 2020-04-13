Hendel, Hauser guarantee Netanyahu legal support

Former Blue and White MKs Yoaz Hendel and Tzvi Hauser, promised PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that if he signed a unity government agreement with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, they would help him on legal issues.

Blue and White officials said that Netanyahu's concern that the Supreme Court will prevent Netanyahu from forming a government was the main issue preventing an agreement from being finalized.

Hendel and Hauser said they would take Netanyahu's side on such issues.

Hendel met earlier Monday with the heads of the council of Jwish communities in Judea and Samaria, they tried unsuccessfully to persuade him and Hauser to join a 61 MK, right-wing coalition without Blue and White.