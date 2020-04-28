Hezbollah head Nasrallah to speak on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

It is unclear what the subject of his speech will be. It comes after an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle along the Lebanon-Syria border and multiple airstrikes in Syria targeting sites belonging to both Iranian forces and Hezbollah. Two days after the airstrike along the Lebanon-Syria border, the border fence between Israel and Lebanon was damaged in three locations in an operation suspected to have been carried out by Hezbollah.Lebanon is also being rocked by unrest amid increasing economic issues and renewed protests.Nasrallah delivered a religious speech marking the beginning of Ramadan last week.
Earlier this month, IDF Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on his Twitter account that the Syrian military is continuing to support Hezbollah and allowing the terrorist group to gain a foothold in the Syrian Golan Heights.
"Hezbollah's presence in Syria in general and in the Syrian part of the Golan Heights in particular aims to create a terrorist infrastructure against the State of Israel with the cooperation and care of the Syrian regime," tweeted Adraee, warning that Israel "will not tolerate this entrenchment!"
The IDF's English language Twitter account shared the footage as well, writing "We see you. Consider this a warning. We won't allow Hezbollah to entrench itself militarily in Syria."