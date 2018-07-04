Human Rights Orgs. release strong statement on Beersheba lyncher verdict

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Israeli left-wing human rights organizations condemned today's court verdict that delivered a light sentence to one of the perpetrators of the lynching of an Eritrean man at the Beersheba Central Bus station in 2015.
"The sentence imposed on David Muial.. is a disgrace to the value of the sanctity of life," a statement released by the NGOs said.
"How is it possible that the punishment of a person who threw a bench at Haftom Zarhum, a helpless and innocent man, and who was filmed taking part in the cruel lynch that led to Zarhum's death, would be a minimal financial penaltyand service work, without any imprisonment?" the statement continued.
This is the first sentence issued by the Beersheba District Court in the case. David Muial was sentenced to 100 days of community service along with a symbolic fine, but the Justice Ministry emphasized that he was the least involved of four defendants and that they expected harsher sentences for the others.