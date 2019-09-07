Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IAF attacks targets in Gaza Strip: Palestinian report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 7, 2019 23:45
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Israeli Air Force targeted positions of terrorist groups in the northern and central Gaza Strip on Saturday night, according to Palestinian media.

Explosions were heard at various sites in the northern and central Gaza Strip and multiple strikes were reported by Palestinian media. No injuries have been reported.

The IAF attacks targeted the Ashkelon site in the northern Gaza Strip and the Salah al-Din site and positions of the 13th Brigade and Issa al-Batran in the central Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian media.


The Israeli navy fired flares from the sea near the northern Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Sawa news agency.




The Eshkol Regional Council sent a message to residents in the area informing them that explosions that they were hearing were due to IDF operations.


