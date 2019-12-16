IDF Chief of Staff: Confidence in IDF must be maintained

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said Monday during the Chief of Staff Awards ceremony that public confidence in the IDF must be maintained, adding that investigations conducted by the IDF require honesty and presentation of the truth, Israeli media reported."Where a mistake is found - we will learn and improve, and where malicious intent or intention is revealed, we will take a hard hand," he said. "In this area of ​​honesty and credibility there will be no room for compromise, there will be no room for rounding corners and turning a blind eye."Kochavi's speech came after it was revealed that IDF had falsified Haredi (Ultra-Orthodox) enlistment numbers.