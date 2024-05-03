Jerusalem Post
UK's Boris Johnson, who introduced voter ID rule, forgets his ID while voting

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 3, 2024 00:14

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson, who introduced a contentious requirement for voters to show photo ID while voting, was turned away from a polling station on Thursday for forgetting to bring his.

British media reported that Johnson, who quit in 2022 following a scandal-ridden premiership, was initially turned away at a polling station in Oxfordshire, southern England, while trying to vote in local elections taking place across England on Thursday.

As prime minister, Johnson's government introduced the ID requirement in 2022 to crack down on possible voter fraud but it was heavily criticized for the potential to disenfranchise parts of the electorate.

This is a developing story. 

