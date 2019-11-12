IDF: Israeli Air Force targeted three Islamic Jihad terrorists

IDF reported via social media on Tuesday evening the IAF struck three Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.



These men “fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians,” the post claimed. Roughly 190 rockets were fired on Israel on Tuesday following the targeted strike of PIJ leader Baha Abu al-Ata on Monday night by the IDF.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });