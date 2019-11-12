Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

IDF: Israeli Air Force targeted three Islamic Jihad terrorists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 22:43
IDF reported via social media on Tuesday evening the IAF struck three Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.

These men “fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians,” the post claimed. Roughly 190 rockets were fired on Israel on Tuesday following the targeted strike of PIJ leader Baha Abu al-Ata on Monday night by the IDF. 
     


