US-Israeli joint strikes on Iran are expected to continue for at least a week, Israeli officials told Walla on Saturday afternoon.

A report by Fox News also stated that US officials expect the event to last several days, rather than hours.

The officials also said that the strike at a US Navy base in Bahrain left no injuries, with the Iranian missile only hitting an empty building.

This comes after the US and Israel launched a joint strike on Iran in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Iranian state media reported explosions in Tehran, Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj. Meanwhile, sirens sounded across the whole of Israel as Iran bombarded the Jewish State, along with several other Middle Eastern countries, in a counterattack.

So far, no Israeli citizens have been confirmed to have been killed.

Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, February 28, 2026. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA)

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei cut off from contact, assumed to be injured

Notably, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been cut off from contact and is rumored to be injured. Israeli officials told Walla that they were uncertain of his status as of Saturday afternoon.

No official confirmation has been received by Israeli, American, or Iranian sources.

