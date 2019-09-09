Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF: Shi'ite militias fired rockets at Israel from Syria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 9, 2019 11:04
Rockets were fired at Israel from the outskirts of Damascus by a Shi’ite militia operating under the command of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

A number of rockets were launched from Syrian territory but failed to hit Israeli territory, the statement said. “The IDF holds the Syrian regime responsible for all events taking place in Syria.” The rocket fire comes more than a week after an Israeli airstrike hit a team of IRGC members with “killer drones” south of Damascus. Last night the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that an airstrike targeted an IRGC and Shi’ite militia base near Albukamal in Syria. It is unclear if the alleged airstrike and the rocket fire are linked.


