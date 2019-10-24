IDF arrests 13 Palestinian terror suspects, seizes illegal weapons

The IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police and Israel Police in the West Bank arrested 13 Palestinians suspected of involvement in terror activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces on Wednesday night.



During searches, IDF soldiers found four illegal firearms and a Carlo sub-machine gun. The weapons were passed on to security forces.



