Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF arrests 13 Palestinian terror suspects, seizes illegal weapons

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 08:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police and Israel Police in the West Bank arrested 13 Palestinians suspected of involvement in terror activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces on Wednesday night.

During searches, IDF soldiers found four illegal firearms and a Carlo sub-machine gun. The weapons were passed on to security forces.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 24, 2019
Bolivia's Morales takes 10-point lead in election count

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings