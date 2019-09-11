Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF arrests 7 Palestinian suspects overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 06:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF, Shin Bet forces, Border Police and Israel Police in the West Bank arrested seven people on Tuesday night suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, civil terror and violent disturbances towards citizens and security forces, according to an IDF tweet.

The suspects were transferred for questioning by security forces.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 11, 2019
Likud mocks Blue and White exhaltaion

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut