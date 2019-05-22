IDF arrests 9 Palestinians in the West Bank, weapon, ammunition seized

A 9 mm pistol confiscated near Jerusalem.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The IDF arrested nine Palestinians overnight on Wednesday who are suspected of being involved in terrorist activities, popular terrorism and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces, Walla! News reported.
During the night, the IDF identified also several suspects near the village of al-Khadar, just south of Jerusalem, who were allegedly planning to throw Molotov cocktails at cars driving on Route 60.
According to Walla! News, the IDF shot at the Palestinian suspects and injured one of them who was arrested, and taken for medical treatment.
All nine suspects arrested overnight were transferred for questioning.
Meanwhile, Israel Border Police arrested four Palestinians at the Shuafat crossing in East Jerusalem who were in possession of a pistol, a cartridge, and a number of 9mm bullets, and the four suspects were arrested for questioning by the Border Police, Maariv
reported.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>