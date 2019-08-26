Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF strikes in Gaza in response to rocket fire at Israeli settlements

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 26, 2019 01:34
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Israeli air force attacked late Tuesday night in the northern Gaza strip in response to three rockets that were fired earlier on Sunday at Israels settlements, according to Palestinian media reports.

One of the rockets fired from Gaza fell in Southern Israel, the IDF confirmed.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 26, 2019
One dead, two wounded in shooting incident in Jaffa

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings