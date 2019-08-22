Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF fighter jets bomb Hamas targets in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 22, 2019 04:14
The IDF launched more airstrikes against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, early Thursday morning according to the IDF spokesperson.

The report said that the IDF attacked several terrorist targets in the strip, following a second rocket launch from Gaza earlier Thursday morning. Six rockets have been launched from Gaza in the last seven days.


