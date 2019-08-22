IDF fighter jets bomb Hamas targets in Gaza

The IDF launched more airstrikes against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, early Thursday morning according to the IDF spokesperson.



The report said that the IDF attacked several terrorist targets in the strip, following a second rocket launch from Gaza earlier Thursday morning. Six rockets have been launched from Gaza in the last seven days.



