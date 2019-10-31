IDF responds to Gaza rocket fire, strikes two Hamas posts

An Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel on August 9. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

An IDF tank and aircraft struck two military posts belonging the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip as a response to rocket fire from Gaza on Thursday evening, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a press release.



A projectile fired from Gaza reportedly fell in open territory in southern Israel, according to media reports. The IDF said that the Iron Dome intercepted one of the projectiles and claimed that incident is currently under investigation.

A rocket alert was heard in southern Israel on the Gaza border communities of Alumim and Be'eri, shattering the relative calm in recent months between the Hamas-run enclave and the Jewish state. This is a developing story.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });