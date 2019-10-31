Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF responds to Gaza rocket fire, strikes two Hamas posts

Events shatter relative calm between the Hamas-run enclave and the Jewish state

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 31, 2019 21:55
IDF responds to Gaza rocket fire, strikes two Hamas posts

An Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel on August 9. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

An IDF tank and aircraft struck two military posts belonging the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip as a response to rocket fire from Gaza on Thursday evening, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a press release.

A projectile fired from Gaza reportedly fell in open territory in southern Israel, according to media reports. The IDF said that the Iron Dome intercepted one of the projectiles and claimed that incident is currently under investigation.

A rocket alert was heard in southern Israel on the Gaza border communities of Alumim and Be'eri, shattering the relative calm in recent months between the Hamas-run enclave and the Jewish state.

This is a developing story.


Related Content

IDF SOLDIERS KEEP guard in the Jordan Valley earlier this year.
October 30, 2019
Settler leader: No unity government without Jordan Valley annexation

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings