IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza

This was the fifth rocket fired from Gaza, in the last six days according to the IDF twitter account.

By
August 22, 2019 00:57

IDF fighter jets attacked a number of terrorist targets along the Gaza strip according to the IDF spokesperson.

The IDF tweeted, "In response to the rocket fired from #Gaza to #Israel, we just struck a number of military targets in a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip."


The attack was carried out in response to rocket attacks launched at Israel from Gaza earlier this evening. The rockets landed in open areas and no injuries were reported.

The IDF report states the troops will continue to stop attempts to harm Israeli civilians and considers Hamas to be the responsible party for what is happening in and around the Gaza Strip.

Anna Ahroneim and Rachel Wolf contributed to this story.


