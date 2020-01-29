IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip - Palestinian report

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
By MAARIV ONLINE  
JANUARY 29, 2020 23:44
Palestinian reports indicate that the IDF began carrying out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night. The reported strikes come after a rocket attack earlier in the evening.
The IDF has not confirmed the reports.
This is a developing story.
Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border area
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 09:20 PM
IDF reinforces soldiers in Judea and Samaria region
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 08:15 PM
Russian President Putin signed decree to pardon Naama Issachar
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 07:11 PM
Israel weighs halting flights to and from China over Coronavirus
  • By JPOST.COM STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 05:53 PM
Four injured in traffic accident in north of Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 05:24 PM
Police close Old City entrance following suspected stabbing attempt
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 04:25 PM
Netanyahu to visit Uganda on Monday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 04:06 PM
Joint List vetted with 18 votes against disqualifying it in elections
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 03:37 PM
France Foreign Ministry support Trump's efforts for peace
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 03:29 PM
Netanyahu on Fox and Friends: Palestinians will never get a better deal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/29/2020 03:11 PM
Sudan suspects two infections with the new coronavirus - minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 02:42 PM
EASA approves partial return to Iran, Iraq airspace for EU airlines
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 02:32 PM
UK : Trump's peace plan has merit of being two-state solution
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 02:31 PM
German minister: Expect to agree coronavirus evacuation soon
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 02:30 PM
US says approximately 210 citizens being relocated from Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2020 02:16 PM
