IDF strikes several Hamas outposts after rockets fired on Israel

IDF forces strike Hamas outposts on Friday night, Palestinian media reports, after five rockets were fired on Israel.
An IDF tank shelled a Hamas outpost north of Beit Hanoun and an IAF drone stuck a Hamas observation point near Beit Lahia, Palestinian media reports.
Ambulances were called on the scene east of Gaza after a loud explosion was heard.
