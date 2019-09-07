Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF strikes several Hamas outposts after rockets fired on Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 7, 2019 00:28
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF forces strike Hamas outposts on Friday night, Palestinian media reports, after five rockets were fired on Israel. 


An IDF tank shelled a Hamas outpost north of Beit Hanoun and an IAF drone stuck a Hamas observation point near Beit Lahia, Palestinian media reports. 
Ambulances were called on the scene east of Gaza after a loud explosion was heard. 

 



Breaking news
September 7, 2019
Indian space ship can not contact Earth, fate unknown

By STAV NAMER/MAARIV

