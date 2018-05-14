May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
IDF thwarts attempted terror attack on Gaza border, attacks Hamas outpost

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 14, 2018 14:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF forces thwarted an attempted terror attack on Monday when three armed Palestinians laid an explosive device near Rafah on the Gaza-Israel border.

Soldiers fired and killed the three perpetrators of the attempted attack, the IDF said, which took place at one of the most violent scenes of clashes between Palestinian protestors and IDF troops.

In addition, an IDF plane targeted a Hamas outpost in the Jabaliya area of the Gaza Strip after identifying it as the source of gunfire at IDF troops. No IDF troops were injured.


