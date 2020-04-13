IDF to allow soldiers to gradually return home

The IDF will begin to let soldiers return home in gradual steps starting Sunday.

The move comes after IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi received a recommendation from Maj.-Gen Deputy Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to allow the departure of troops to return home in a gradual and controlled manner.

Soldiers will be trained to strictly adhere to both IDF and Health Ministry medical guidelines. Inspections will take place to make sure that the guidelines are being followed.

First operational combat soldiers will be allowed to leave and then those still in training.