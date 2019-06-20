Iran FM responds to Trump: We do not seek war but we will defend ourselves

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 17, 2019.
(photo credit: ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday, saying that Iran does not seek war, "but will zealously defend our skies, land and waters."
The tweet came in response to US President Donald Trump's threatening post on Twitter, saying that "Iran made a very big mistake!" after the Islamic republic shot down a US military drone on Thursday.
"The US wages #EconomicTerrorism on Iran, has conducted covert action against us and now enroaches on our territory," Zarif wrote. "We don't seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land and waters. We'll take this new aggression to #UN and show that the US is lying about international waters."
Iran claimed on Thursday that the US drone that was taken down was on a spy mission over its territory. However, the US claimed that the attack was in international air space and was "unprovoked."
This was one out of several attacks in an escalating series of incidents in the Gulf region, including strikes on six oil tankers which Iran denied involvement in.Reuters contributed to this report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>