Iran says cuts in commitment allowed under nuclear deal - Fars

By REUTERS
September 8, 2019 14:24
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday Iran's reduction of commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal were allowed under the accord, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Zarif told the acting head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA, Cornel Feruta, that Iran was acting under paragraph 36 of the accord, Fars reported. Iranian officials say the paragraph allows one party to the deal to cut its commitments if others do not live up to theirs.

Feruta reiterated that IAEA would carry out its verification activities in a "professional and impartial" manner, Fars added.


