BEIRUT - Iran has begun working on infrastructure for building advanced centrifuges at its Natanz facility, Ali Akbar Salehi, the director of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Tuesday.



Iran's nuclear activities would remain within the framework of the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, Salehi said.



Salehi also said Iran had developed infrastructure to produce electricity at Natanz.



