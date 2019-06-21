Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Iran shows 'retrieved sections of US military drone,' says it warned U.S.

The head of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace division said he would say more about the debris later.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 21, 2019 13:50
2 minute read.
Iran shows 'retrieved sections of US military drone,' says it warned U.S.

Pieces of the American drone that were shot down by Iran in the Straits of Hormuz. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Iranian state television on Friday showed what it said were retrieved sections of a U.S. military drone downed by Iran.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace division, said on the program that the debris was proof that the U.S. drone had been over Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down by the Guards.

He further stated that Iran had warned the US several times before shooting down the drone, but that the US didn't respond.

Hajizadeh said the debris were picked up from Iranian territorial waters.

Pieces of the American drone that was allegedly shot down by Iran



A piece of the American drone that was allegedly shot down by Iran


US President Donald Trump called Iran’s shooting down of a US military drone on Thursday a new fly in the ointment and claimed that it may have been a mistake.


Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the drone was unarmed and clearly over international waters, adding that it could have been shot down by someone “loose and stupid.

”He also said the US has documented that its drone was above international waters, not Iranian territory, as Tehran claims. When asked how the US will respond, he said, “You’ll find out.”

On Friday morning the New York Times reported that Trump approved strikes against Iranian radar and missile batteries in retaliation for the downing of the drone. After warplanes and ships were ready to carry out the order, Trump cancelled the strikes.

Iranian officials told Reuters on Friday that Tehran had received a message from U.S. President Donald Trump through Oman overnight, warning that a U.S. attack on Iran was imminent.

"In his message, Trump said he was against any war with Iran and wanted to talk to Tehran about various issues ... he gave a short period of time to get our response but Iran's immediate response was that it is up to Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei to decide about this issue," one of the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The second official said: "We made it clear that the leader is against any talks, but the message will be conveyed to him to make a decision ... However, we told the Omani official that any attack against Iran will have regional and international consequences."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

June 21, 2019
A look at who's playing whom in the Gulf – and for what

By LAWRENCE RIFKIN/THE MEDIA LINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings