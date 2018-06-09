June 09 2018
|
Sivan, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iran's Rouhani wants more talks with Russia about U.S. nuclear deal exit

By REUTERS
June 9, 2018 11:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

QINGDAO, China - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday he wanted more talks with Russia about what he called the "illegal" US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump said last month Washington was withdrawing from what he called "a horrible one-sided deal" and would reimpose US economic sanctions on Iran.

Rouhani, speaking at a summit of the Chinese and Russian-led security bloc the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the port city of Qingdao, said that Russia's role in implementing the nuclear deal had been "important and constructive."


Related Content

Breaking news
June 9, 2018
Somalia's al Shabaab claims attack in which U.S. soldier died

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut