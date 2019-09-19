Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran's Zarif warns against war over Saudi attacks

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019 13:01
DUBAI - Iran's foreign minister said on Thursday US and allies' accusations that attacks on Saudi oil sites were "an act of war" may be aimed at deceiving US President Donald Trump into a war against Tehran.


"'Act of war'or AGITATION for WAR? Remnants of #B_Team (+ambitious allies) try to deceive @realdonaldtrump into war," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Zarif has in the past said that a so-called “B-team” including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could goad the US president into a conflict with Tehran.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described on Wednesday the attacks on Saudi Arabia as "an act of war."


