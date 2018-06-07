Iraq launches air strike against Islamic State in Syria

BAGHDAD - Iraq launched an air strike against an Islamic State target inside neighboring Syria on Thursday, the military said.



The F-16 fighter plane destroyed an area where members of the hardline Sunni group were operating, it said in a statement.



Islamic State, which once occupied a third of Iraq's territory, has been largely defeated in the country but still poses a threat along its border with Syria.



The Iraqi air force has carried out several air strikes against Islamic State in Syria since last year, with the approval of the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad and the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State.



