Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraq will not join maritime mission, rejects Israeli participation

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019 14:25
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Iraq's foreign ministry said on Thursday it would not join an international maritime mission to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and other areas, the Iraqi state news agency reported.

The ministry also rejected any participation by Israel in that coalition, and said that security in the Gulf was the responsibility of Gulf states. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced they are joining the mission.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 19, 2019
Gantz responds to PM: you can't come to negotiations with a bloc

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut