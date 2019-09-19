Iraq will not join maritime mission, rejects Israeli participation

Iraq's foreign ministry said on Thursday it would not join an international maritime mission to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and other areas, the Iraqi state news agency reported.



The ministry also rejected any participation by Israel in that coalition, and said that security in the Gulf was the responsibility of Gulf states. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have announced they are joining the mission.



