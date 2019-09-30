Iraqi PM says Israel responsible for attacks on Iraqi militias

BAGHDAD - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi told Al Jazeera on Monday that investigations into recent attacks on Iraqi paramilitary group positions indicate that Israel was responsible.



"Investigations into the targeting of some Popular Mobilisation Forces positions indicate that Israel carried it out," the channel quoted him as saying.



