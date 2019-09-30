Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iraqi PM says Israel responsible for attacks on Iraqi militias

By REUTERS
September 30, 2019 15:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BAGHDAD - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi told Al Jazeera on Monday that investigations into recent attacks on Iraqi paramilitary group positions indicate that Israel was responsible.

"Investigations into the targeting of some Popular Mobilisation Forces positions indicate that Israel carried it out," the channel quoted him as saying.


