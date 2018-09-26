Islamic State: Ahvaz Iran attack 'will not be the last'

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
CAIRO - A spokesman for the Islamic State said in an undated recording released on Wednesday that an attack on Iranian Revolutionary Guards, which the group claimed on Saturday, would not be the last.
"The Ahvaz attack will not be the last, God willing," Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer said in the recording carried by the group's Al Furqan network on Telegram.
Gunmen killed 25 people at a military parade in southwestern Iran on Saturday, almost half of them Revolutionary Guards, in one of the worst attacks against the most powerful force of the Islamic Republic. .
"The sons of the caliphate have proven just how fragile the security of the Magi State (Iran) is," he said.
Reuters could not independently verify the audio recording.
Ahvaz National Resistance, an Iranian ethnic Arab opposition movement which seeks a separate state in oil-rich Khuzestan province, and Islamic State have both claimed responsibility for the attack. The latter's news agency AMAQ released a video of three men in a vehicle who it said were on their way to carry out the attack.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>