Israel Police arrest two, seize illegal weapons in the North

Israel Police units in the northern village Kafr Qara arrested two suspects for the possesion of illegal weapons, incluing a Carl Gustav submachine gun, the police said in a statement on Monday.



The two suspects appeared before in Hadera before the court on Monday morning and will remain in custody until Wednesday.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });