Israel Police arrest two, seize illegal weapons in the North

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Israel Police units in the northern village Kafr Qara arrested two suspects for the possesion of illegal weapons, incluing a Carl Gustav submachine gun, the police said in a statement on Monday.
The two suspects appeared before in Hadera before the court on Monday morning and will remain in custody until Wednesday.
