Israel Police arrest two, seize illegal weapons in the North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 2, 2019 18:57
Israel Police units in the northern village Kafr Qara arrested two suspects for the possesion of illegal weapons, incluing a Carl Gustav submachine gun, the police said in a statement on Monday.

The two suspects appeared before in Hadera before the court on Monday morning and will remain in custody until Wednesday.


