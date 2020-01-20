The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Cluster of explosive devices landed near Jerusalem

Incident comes after dozens of others landed in southern Israel over the last week

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 20, 2020 14:24
Masked Palestinians release incendiary balloons near Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip (photo credit: MAJDI FATHI/TPS)
Masked Palestinians release incendiary balloons near Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip
(photo credit: MAJDI FATHI/TPS)
Just days before dozens of world leaders are expected to gather in Jerusalem, a cluster of explosive balloons landed close the capital and were dismantled by Israel Police bomb disposal experts.
The incident on Monday, in the area of Mesilat Tzion near the city of Beit Shemesh, caused no damage or injuries and comes after several other clusters landed in communities in southern Israel over the weekend.
On Sunday the Israeli military fired a shell towards a Hamas post along the Gaza border fence in response to the launching of an explosive balloon cluster which had detonated over the college town of Sderot which had been launched from the blockaded coastal enclave.
On Saturday a cluster of incendiary balloons were found in Sderot and on Friday several balloons with explosive devices attached to them were found along Ashdod’s promenade. The beaches were closed off by the police until the sappers had dismantled the devices to prevent danger to the public.
On Thursday two clusters of explosives were launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel, with one detonating soon after it landed. There were no injuries or damage caused. Police sappers were called to a residential neighborhood in Sderot on Wednesday after a cluster of suspicious balloons were also found.
In response, Israeli aircraft struck several targets in the northern Strip.
Over the past two years, Gazans have launched countless explosive and incendiary aerial devices into southern Israel including kites, balloons and condoms,  landing on major highways, on trees, and even in playgrounds or private yards and burning tens of thousands of dunams.
According to figures released by the military in July, a total of 1,400 dunams were destroyed in 2019 by the simple devices, a significant decrease from 34,000 dunams burnt in 2018. The figures showed that there had also been a drop in the number of fires per day - 2 fires daily since the beginning of 2019, compared to 9 fires per day in 2018.
At the peak there were only 10 fires per day in 2019 versus 30 fires per day last year.
Firefighters responded to a total of 977 fires in 2018, the majority occurring in the month of June with 623 fires, followed by May with 301 and 53 in April. A total of 190 fires broke out in southern Israel in the first half of 2019, with 124 fires in June, 63 in May and 6 in April.
It took an average of 5 minutes for firefighters to get to the scene in 2019 compared to an average of 8 minutes in 2018.
When the aerial devices first started to appear in Israeli skies the army allowed them to land, unsure what damage could come of them. But as more and more flew in and the fields and forests of southern Israel went up in flames the IDF deployed drones to cut the cords of the kites or intercept the balloons.
Several other civilian systems, such as the SMASH 2000 system which gives troops a precision anti-drone system on their weapon with built-in targeting algorithms that can track and hit drones flying at high speed at ranges of up to 120 meters with the first shot, were also deployed to troops along the border fence to intercept the aerial devices.
At the height of the trend of balloon terror, the IDF called up reservists in the HomeFront Command to battle the blazes alongside civilian firefighters.
The military also in the past has fired warning shots by unmanned aerial vehicles towards groups of Palestinians preparing the incendiary devices in an attempt to deter them from being launched.


