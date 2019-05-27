Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Israel releases former MK Basel Ghattas, convicted for smuggling phones

Ghattas was incarcerated after he was convicted of smuggling phones to security prisoners in 2017

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 27, 2019 09:25
1 minute read.
MK Basel Ghattas

MK Basel Ghattas. (photo credit: KOKO/POOL ISRAEL HAYOM)

 
Former Balad MK Basel Ghattas was released from prison on Monday, The Jerusalem Post's sister Hebrew newspaper, Maariv, reported. 

Ghattas was incarcerated after he was convicted of smuggling phones to security prisoners in 2017. He received a two-year sentence. The former MK claimed that he was smuggling the cellphones for “humanitarian reasons” (though he did not identify what those humanitarian reasons were) and not to participate in any actions that could endanger lives.

According to posts on social media, there will be a party hosted for Ghattas' release. The party will be hosted in a Greek Orthodox church in Ramallah. The party is titled, “I walk on the path of freedom”

“I hope that the price that I pay will not be for nothing,” Ghattas told reporters in Nazareth after he cut his plea deal two years ago, adding that he hoped to draw international and local attention to Palestinian prisoners held under administrative detention in Israel.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report. 


