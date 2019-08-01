Syria says Israel struck Quneitra, near border with Golan Heights

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Syria accused Israel of attacking a Syrian Army position in Tel Bariqa west of Quneitra on the Syrian Golan Heights on Thursday afternoon.



According to Syria’s official news agency SANA a missile struck the position, causing material damage but no casualties. Hebrew-language media reported residents of the Israeli Golan Heights heard loud explosions.

While daytime strikes by Israel are rare, according to the Saudi news TV channel Al Majd Hadith reported that the target of the strike were Hezbollah militants who had earlier been seen in the area.While it remains unclear whether the strike was carried out by air or via a surface-to-surface missile, Israel has remained mum on the alleged strike. But the Jewish State has made it clear that it won’t accept Hezbollah’s growing presence in the Syrian Golan.The past two weeks has seen alone saw two deadly attacks against Iranian proxies in southern Syria attributed to Israel. Last week, an explosion killed Hezbollah operative Mashour Zidan in southern Syria and a few days later a rocket struck the strategic Tel Haraa site not far from where Zidan was killed as well as other targets in the Quneitra province.Zidan, a Druze resident from the village of Hadar, is believed to have been a senior Hezbollah operative responsible for recruiting volunteers from villages near the border with Israel as part of Hezbollah’s Golan File.Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over Iran’s presence in Syria and the smuggling of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah from Tehran to Lebanon via Syria, stressing that both are red-lines for the Jewish State.In April the IDF announced that Hezbollah has been building a new and dangerous terror network in Syria’s Golan Heights without the knowledge of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad under the leadership of Ali Mussa Daqduq who spent five years in an Iraqi prison for a 2007 attack against American troops in the Karbala Governorate.“The Hezbollah terrorist organization has begun an attempt to establish and entrench a covert force in the Syrian Golan Heights that is designed to act against Israel when given the order,” the IDF said.The Golan Project has its headquarters in Damascus and the Lebanese capital of Beirut there are tens of operatives operating in the Syrian towns of Hadar, Quinetra and Erneh who collect intelligence on Israel and military movement on the Israeli Golan Heights.But the strikes against Iranian proxies are no longer restricted to Syria. According to the London-based Asharq al-Awsat, Israel allegedly struck an Iranian warehouse at Camp Ashraf northeast of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad which stored arms and missiles twice in the past month, once on July 19 and once on July 27th by an Israeli F-35i Adir stealth fighter jet.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



