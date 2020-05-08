Israel to open kindergartens Sunday

According to the Heath Ministry, private institutions will open under the terms reached for state-supervised kindergartens.

The Teachers Union issued a statement calling on teachers to volunteer on Lag Ba'omer as Israel banned all unlicensed bonfires while lifting the coronavirus lockdown.





Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Head of Education Hagit Moshe and Municipal Workers Union head Eyal Levy said on Firday they are working on making it possible for kindergartens to open up on Tuesday.





Jerusalem is home to 630 preschools, employing teachers and municipal class aides. The municipality said it had reached an agreement with the kindergarten workers, allowing teachers to decide whether to open the institutions and volunteer on Tuesday as per the request of the union.





"Following the coronavirus crisis, it is logical to open all preschools as usual on Tuesday, as the Lag Ba'omer bonfires are canceled," Lion said. "Following the statement by the Teachers Union, we came on board immediately, agreeing to pay the salaries of the municipal aides."





Lion added that "these are difficult days that require creativity to get through them. I promise the parents that we will do all in our power, always, to assist and relieve."





Parents Union head Eric Kaplan thanked Lion for the municipality's decision, saying it is an "educational and economic measure that will significantly help the kids and their parents. There is no doubt there is someone to count on in the city council."



