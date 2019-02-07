Israeli Arab woman killed in Turkey

A TURKISH national flag hangs in the foreground as drilling vessel ‘Fatih’ is seen off the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, in October.
A 20-year-old Israeli woman from Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel has been killed in Izmit, Turkey, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday.
The Ministry said she was killed on Wednesday.
"The circumstances of her death are being investigated by local police there. The young woman's family has been informed," it said. "The Israeli Consul in Istanbul, Ronen Levy, together with the Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Section of the Foreign Ministry are working to bring the deceased woman back to Israel for burial."
According to a report by Haaretz, local police are investigating the suspicion that she was murdered. The young woman's father and brother were arrested on suspicion of being involved in her murder.
Local Turkish media reported that her body was found on Wednesday night outside the building in which she was staying, adding that her neighbors claimed she had been thrown from the balcony.
