Israeli efforts to promote Gazan immigration is ‘war crime’ – MK says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 20, 2019 17:17
Balad party leader Mtanes Shehadeh said that population transfers are a “war crime” on Tuesday in reference to reports Israel is willing to finance flights to Gaza residents willing to emigrate.

Calling the alleged Israeli efforts “no less than ethnic cleansing” the MK said that nobody believes the current administration and that Israel bears full responsibility for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. According to the original report, 35,000 Gazans left the area in 2018.   


