Six new coronavirus patients in Israel - number jumps to 304

Three people who work in the Central Laboratory for Detecting Coronavirus of the Ministry of Health at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer tested positive for COVID-19.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 17, 2020 09:00
Workers wearing protective clothes disinfect a shop in Jerusalem, on March 15, 2020, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Workers wearing protective clothes disinfect a shop in Jerusalem, on March 15, 2020, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The number of Israelis infected by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, rose Tuesday morning by six people to 304, according to the Health Ministry.
Among the infected are three people who work in the Central Laboratory for Detecting Coronavirus of the Ministry of Health at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. On Monday, the lab was shut down because its deputy director-general became infected. The new diagnoses include two additional staff members, Kan news reported.
There are four patients in critical condition, 11 in moderate and 284 that have mild cases of the virus, according to the ministry report. 
So far, five Israelis have become infected with but recovered from COVID-19.
Some 223 people are hospitalized, 15 are in the check-in process and will be hospitalized by the end of the day, and 46 patients are being treated in home-isolation.
On Sunday night, a senior doctor at Ichilov Hospital was reported by Ynet to have contracted the virus. All of the patients in her unit – many of them senior citizens – had to be tested and transferred to another unit, and her staff was sent home to self-isolate. The next morning, an intern in the hospital’s urology department also tested positive for coronavirus.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to roll out new restrictions on the public to help stop the spread of the virus across the country. Most of the new instructions presented Monday night will impact the public and private business sectors. 



