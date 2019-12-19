Issachar family to Netanyahu: Don’t allow Putin to visit without Naama

The family of Naama Issachar, who is currently in Russian prison, called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to honor your obligation” on Thursday.The Russian court rejected her appeal on Thursday, meaning that she currently faces seven years in Russian prison for bringing with her 10 grams of cannabis when she landed in the country. She argued that the drugs were planted in her luggage. “Don’t allow a situation [to exist] when [Russian President Vladimir] Putin lands in Israel for a state ceremony unless Naama is brought home,” the family said.Putin is meant to visit Israel during January for an international ceremony honoring the memory of the Holocaust.Netanyahu vowed on Wednesday that while he is “not a magician” he will bring Naama back home.The young woman was flying from India to Israel with a lay-over in Moscow. Her lawyers claimed that as she was unable to access her luggage at any point while in Russia the claim she intended to sell drugs within the Russian federation is false.