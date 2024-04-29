Floods kill at least 42 in Kenya's Mai Mahiu area

At least 42 people have been killed in floods in central Kenya's Mai Mahiu area, Citizen Television reported on Monday, citing police.

Police told the television channel that the number of deaths could rise because of a dam that had burst. Earlier on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it had taken several people to a health facility in Mai Mahiu due to flash flooding.

The latest deaths bring the toll from heavy rains and flooding since last month to around 100. Government figures had showed 76 people had been killed and more than 131,000 displaced as of Saturday.

Dozens more have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced by intense downpours in other East African countries, including Tanzania and Burundi.

Kenya's education ministry on Monday postponed the start of a new school term by one week.