Italy condemns Turkey's offensive in Syria -president

WASHINGTON - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Wednesday his government was concerned by Turkey's offensive in Syria and he discussed the topic during a White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.



Appearing alongside Trump at a news conference, Mattarella said Italy condemns Turkish offensive and that the attack carries the risk of offering new space to Islamic State.



