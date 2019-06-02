Arabs riot as Jews are allowed to enter Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day

Chairs and objects thrown on the ground after Arabs rioted the decision to allow Jews to enter the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
X
Following the report that Jews will be allowed to enter the Temple Mount for Jerusalem Day, riots broke out on the Temple Mount on Sunday, according to the Police Spokesperson's Unit.
The commander of the Jerusalem district, Major General Doron Yedid, ordered the police to enter the Temple Mount and take care of the rioters.
As the police attempted to enter the place, Arab worshipers began throwing stones, chairs and other objects at the forces. The forces responded with riot dispersal means.
Jews are generally forbidden to enter the compound during the last days of the month of Ramadan. The police, however, allowed the entrance of Jews especially for Jerusalem Day.
After the riots subsided, Jews slowly began entering the area.
