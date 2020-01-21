Jordanian parliamentarian: We will topple the Israel gas deal

Jordanian parliamentarian, Razi Al-Wawamla spoke to Israeli news station Kan News after the parliament voted unanimously on a bill demanding the government cancel its agreement to import gas from Israel."If the government doesn't cancel Israel gas deal - we will topple it," the parliamentarian told Kan News."We have local alternatives to gas and also alternatives with neighboring countries, which allow us not to rely on Israel," Al-Wawamla told Kan News. "You (Israel) have a mental barrier with us - even if you think there is peace, the Zionist entity does not know what an agreement is. It works for itself through bloodshed, death and the killing of others."According to Kan News, the bill that was passed in the parliament is symbolic and has no impact on the agreement.