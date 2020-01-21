The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jordanian parliamentarian: We will topple the Israel gas deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 21, 2020 13:21
Jordanian parliamentarian, Razi Al-Wawamla spoke to Israeli news station Kan News after the parliament voted unanimously on a bill demanding the government cancel its agreement to import gas from Israel.
"If the government doesn't cancel Israel gas deal - we will topple it," the parliamentarian told Kan News."We have local alternatives to gas and also alternatives with neighboring countries, which allow us not to rely on Israel," Al-Wawamla told Kan News. "You (Israel) have a mental barrier with us - even if you think there is peace, the Zionist entity does not know what an agreement is. It works for itself through bloodshed, death and the killing of others."
According to Kan News, the bill that was passed in the parliament is symbolic and has no impact on the agreement.
Six dead from coronavirus outbreak in China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 11:56 AM
Woman hit by vehicle in Jerusalem in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 11:22 AM
IDF to hold training exercise for its rescue services near Haifa
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 08:09 AM
South Korea to deploy anti-piracy unit to the Strait of Hormuz
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 04:47 AM
McConnell proposal envisions speedy impeachment trial for Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 01:52 AM
Multiple rockets fall near US embassy in Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 12:07 AM
Tunisian president asks former finance minister to be PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 10:29 PM
Two injured in stone-throwing attack in Gush Etzion
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 10:14 PM
Bezalel Smotrich to use Netanyahu's immunity vote to annex Jordan Valley
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 08:14 PM
Netanyahu thanks Honduras for declaring Hezbollah terrorist organization
Kremlin: Na'ama Issachar's potential pardon to be discussed with Netanyah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 02:33 PM
Putin will meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, the Kremlin report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/20/2020 02:22 PM
EU foreign ministers to discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict Monday
Lebanon caretaker PM Hariri: new gov't needed urgently to avoid collapse
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 01:27 PM
Ukraine to press for plane crash black boxes as Iran minister visits
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2020 12:18 PM
