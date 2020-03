Knesset Speaker: If I'm replaced, fourth elections will be unavoidable

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said in an interview with Army Radio on Sunday morning that should he be replaced, the nation will face “unavoidable fourth elections.”



Blue and White currently enjoys the backing of 61 MKs, meaning it is able to form a government should the Knesset meet.

