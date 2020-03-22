The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Knesset Speaker: If I'm replaced, fourth elections will be unavoidable

"The election of a permanent speaker when there is no clear direction to a government [being formed] is a sad day," he said, "it's a message we are headed to a fourth elections."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2020 08:25
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on the night the 22nd Knesset voted to disperse (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on the night the 22nd Knesset voted to disperse
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said in an interview with Army Radio on Sunday morning that should he be replaced, the nation will face “unavoidable fourth elections.”  
 
According to Edelstein, each former Knesset since the creation of the State of Israel was able to agree who would serve as the speaker. "The election of a permanent speaker when there is no clear direction to a government [being formed] is a sad day," he said, "it's a message we are headed to a fourth elections." 
Blue and White currently enjoys the backing of 61 MKs, meaning it is able to form a government should the Knesset meet.    
Edelstein refused to allow the Knesset to meet and debate his possible replacement with a Blue and White member last week, and ordered the Knesset to shut down, citing the novel coronavirus as the reason.  
 
The decision led to a wave of protests over the weekend. Nine people were arrested on Friday in Jerusalem for violating the Health Ministry instructions about gathering in large groups when they attempted to protest the closing of the Knesset. The protest became a digital protest on Saturday evening.  
Until 2015, Knesset Speakers were replaced by the eldest member of the new Knesset when that was sworn in until a new speaker could be appointed. A 2015 law changed that to the situation Israel currently has which allows the Knesset speaker to serve, without a break, until he is appointed by the new Knesset.  
 
    


