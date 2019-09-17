Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Labor: Invalidate votes from Haredi city, Bnei Brak, due to voter fraud

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 12:45
The Labor-Gesher party filed a request with the Central Elections Committee demanding that votes from three polling stations in Bnei Brak be invalidated after it was reported that Haredim went to polling stations with fake IDs claiming they were from Labor and posed as observers working on Labor's behalf.

After the committee at the polling station refused to stop the voting, the Labor party turned to the Central Elections Committee with an urgent request that the committee check all observers at polling stations in Bnei Brak claiming that they are from Labor-Gesher and to invalidate any polling stations they sat at.


