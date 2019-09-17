Labor claims ballots removed from stations since 'won't pass threshold'

An elderly couple reported on Tuesday afternoon that there were no Labor-Gesher ballot slips at their local polling station in Tel Aviv. When the couple approached the representative of the committee at the polling station, they were told that the ballot slips for Labor-Gesher were removed from the polling station because they wouldn't pass the election threshold.



Labor-Gesher filed a complaint with the Central Elections Committee.



