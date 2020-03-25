The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Last Israelis evacuated from Myanmar

The Israeli Embassy to Myanmar and other Israeli consuls in Asia worked together to find get the backpackers on some of the final flights out of the country.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 25, 2020 10:13
Israelis awaiting their flight from Myanmar, March 25, 2020 (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Israelis awaiting their flight from Myanmar, March 25, 2020
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
The final Israelis in Myanmar began making their way home with the Foreign Ministry's help on Wednesday, as most flights were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Israeli Ambassador to Myanmar Ronen Gil-Or said he "worked intensively in recent days to help dozens of Israeli tourists to leave the beautiful hikes in Burma and return to Israel in light of the coronavirus outbreak in Myanmar.
Gil-Or said the embassy is also working on humanitarian aid for weaker populations in Myanmar, buying food, clothing, medicine and vitamins for the elderly and disabled.
Half of the 6000 Israelis that asked the Foreign Ministry for help in recent weeks have already returned, including about 1,000 from India, 1,000 from Peru, hundreds from Australia, Brazil and Mexico and about 100 each from Nepal and Myanmar. Over 1,000 Israeli students returned from Eastern Europe.
The Foreign Ministry emphasized the “mutual responsibility and effort the State of Israel makes to help its sons and daughters return home at this time of the worldwide coronavirus crisis.”
A special El Al flight is expected to evacuate 150 Israeli backpackers from Bogota, Colombia on Wednesday night. The passengers will pay a regular ticket price and the government will cover additional costs.
On Tuesday, the first-ever direct commercial flight from Australia to Israel departed with about 230 Israelis aboard. The special flight came as Australia planned to close its borders to foreigners. The El Al flight sold out 15 minutes after it was announced.


