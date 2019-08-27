Lebanese report: Israeli patrols completely absent along the border

There is a complete absence of Israeli patrols along the Israel-Lebanon border, according to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news agency.



The report comes as tensions rise between Israel and Hezbollah after Israeli attacks in Syria and the fall of two Israeli drones carrying explosives in Lebanon.“The time at which Israeli war jets used to strike targets in Lebanon while the usurping entity in Palestine kept safe has ended,” Nasrallah continued. “From tonight, I tell the Israeli army on the border, wait for our response, which may take place at any time on the border and beyond the border. Be prepared and wait for us.”



Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

