Lebanon's Aoun calls on protesters to go home, warns of catastrophe

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
BEIRUT - Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a "catastrophe" if they stay in the streets.
In a televised interview, Aoun also urged the Lebanese not to rush to the banks to withdraw their money, which he said was safe.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});