Lebanon's Aoun calls on protesters to go home, warns of catastrophe

BEIRUT - Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a "catastrophe" if they stay in the streets.



In a televised interview, Aoun also urged the Lebanese not to rush to the banks to withdraw their money, which he said was safe.

